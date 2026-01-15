NJC Clears Osun Chief Judge Of Misconduct Allegations

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has cleared Oyebola Ojo, chief judge of Osun state, of allegations of financial recklessness, diversion of funds, and judicial misconduct.

The council said the decision followed its consideration and adoption of the report of a three-member investigation committee set up to probe multiple petitions filed against the judge.

The NJC announced the decision at its 110th meeting held on January 13 and presided over by Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

