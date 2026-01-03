Nigerians In UK, Cut All Ties With " Oluomo of Derby" Benjamin Kuti

The interim leadership of the Nigerians in the United Kingdom has dissociated itself from its former president, Benjamin Kuti, popularly known as Oluomo of Derby.

In a public disclaimer posted and pinned on its X page on Thursday, the NIUK warned that anyone who had any transactions with him would do so at his or her risk.

While the community did not state any reason for the disclaimer, it affirmed Oluomo of Derby “has no affiliation, interest, authority, or relationship, whether direct or indirect, with Nigerians in the UK Community Limited.”

The community maintained that Kuti had resigned from all corporate and administrative roles within the organisation.

“NIUK does not endorse, support, or associate with any activities, statements, representations, or engagements made by Mr Benjamin Ku

“Any claims by him implying ownership, leadership, representation, or authority over NIUK are false, misleading, without merit, and should be disregarded in their entirety.”

Earlier, a global financial technology company, LemFi, also stated that Kuti was not its brand ambassador.

LemFi made this known in a titled ‘Clarification: Our relationship with Benjamin Kuti (Oluomo of Derby)’, posted on its account on Wednesday.

The fintech company stated it was “not in any partnership or contractual agreement” with the ex-community leader.

“He has no individual contract, endorsement deal, or official spokesperson role with our company.

“As a regulated financial institution, we take allegations of ethical or financial misconduct seriously and have zero tolerance for them in any way,” it added.

Diaspora Tales reported that Kuti posted on social media platforms that he stepped down from leadership roles over past controversies in the community.



