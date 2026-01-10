My Leaked Sex Video Affected Me Mentally ..Actress Moyo Lawal

Popular actress Moyo Lawal has spoken about her emotional healing journey after a leaked intimate video went viral in 2023, affecting her deeply. The actress, known for her confidence and fun-loving nature, was heartbroken and withdrew from public life to heal

In a recent reflection, Moyo said she decided to make a conscious change in her life, prioritizing personal growth and virtue, marking a new chapter with a renewed sense of purpose.

“Healing comes in different forms,” Moyo said, acknowledging her weakness. “Thanks to everyone who heard my voice when I didn’t speak,” the actress said on her birthday, January 1, 2026.

She’s looking forward to a new beginning, redefining her lifestyle and relationships. Moyo admitted her leaked tape took a significant emotional and mental toll on her, prompting her to stay off social media and public engagements to focus on healing and self-reflection.

She described the time she was away as necessary for her personal well-being and growth.





Critics, however, blamed her woes on indiscriminate flaunting of her dangerous curves on social media. The actress is known for her intimidating curves, nice rounded backside, hips, and captivating bosoms that ‘stand’ her out in the crowd and make her the ‘envy’ of many.







