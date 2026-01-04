Musician Portable On The Run Over Alleged Baby Mama Assault

Nigerian controversial singer Portable is reportedly avoiding arrest after police began searching for him over an alleged assault involving actress Ashabi Simple, one of his baby mamas.





The incident was said to have occurred on Thursday, January 1, 2026, when Ashabi visited Portable’s bar in Ogun State. A video later shared online showed a tense confrontation between the pair.





During the exchange, Ashabi, who is often described publicly as one of Portable’s baby mamas, expressed anger over the label and insisted she should be regarded as a wife. Portable, however, maintained that only his legally married wife, Bewaji, is his spouse, while every other woman in his life is a baby mama.





The disagreement quickly escalated, with Portable accused of pushing and assaulting her.





After the incident, Ashabi and her siblings reported the matter to the police, accusing the singer of assault and abuse.





Ashabi later shared her side of the story online. She said she went to the bar after Portable invited her, but the visit turned sour following a disagreement. She also alleged that he seized their phones and threatened them.





Police officers were said to have gone to Portable’s residence to arrest him, but he had reportedly left before they arrived. His pregnant wife was the person met at home by the officers.





In an Instagram video, Ashabi narrated the incident, saying:

“I celebrated the new year in a happy mood with my family. You are the one that called me that you’re in a bad mood, and I told you that I went to my dad’s house for the new year. And you asked me to bring new year food for you and I said ok.





“I called you when I got to your bar, and you asked me to meet you outside. When I got there, we had a minor disagreement and you slapped me, beat me up, seized our phones and threatened my siblings and I with axe,” she alleged.