Man Commits Suicide After Stabbing Wife To Death

A middle-aged man identified as Mr Ayoola Ayanwale, has been found dead in a suspected su!cide hours after he allegedly murdered his wife, Ayobami, at the River Valley Estate area of Ogun State.

Ayanwale had allegedly stabbed his wife and mother of three to death on Thursday, January 8 in their apartment after what some described as a heated argument between them.

Neighbors in the estate said they heard a loud noise from the compound of the couple and quickly rushed in, only to find her with deep cuts and in a pool of her own blood. They mentioned that they quickly mobilized and rushed her to the hospital.

They said while on their way, she demanded for water as well as asked what her offence was for her husband to inflict such injuries on her.

The neighbors said it wasn’t up to five minutes they arrived the hospital that she gave up the ghost. They said the doctors mentioned that she was stabbed close to her lungs which affected her breathing.





The distraught neighbors mentioned that the accused husband later came into the house to clean up all the blood traces.

The brother of the deceased said the accused stabbed his deceased sister five times on her breast, back, chest, all in the presence of their three children.

Barely 12 hours after the crime, the accused husband was found gasping for breath in an open field in the Sotubo area of Ogun State on Friday January 9.





He was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor. Items recovered at the scene include a bottle containing a suspected liquid substance, two mobile phones, a voter’s card, and an ATM card.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the incident and said the command will soon release a statement about the incident.