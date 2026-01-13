Man Arrested For Killing 25 Year-old Lady In Rivers After Ransom Payment

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man identified as Goodnews Iberi for kidnapping and killing a 25-year-old lady along the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road in the state. 

The Police said the suspect, with his gang, now at large, lured the lady, identified as Rita Eleonu, before taking her into a forest. Spokesperson for the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement, said the miscreants contacted her family, who paid a N210,000 ransom to secure her freedom. 

Unknown to them, the suspects later killed the lady for suspected ritual purposes and buried her in a shallow grave before fleeing. She said the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and led the policemen to the forest where the lady’s remains were exhumed.

