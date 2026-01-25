Mammoth Crowd Supporters Storm Kwankwaso’s Kano Residence In Solidarity

Supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, stormed his Kano residence on Sunday.

The development is coming on the heels of the defection of the state governor, Abba Yusuf.

Kwankwaso, who disclosed this in a statement he posted on his official Facebook, said the supporters came from the Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The former governor of Kano State thanked the supporters for standing firmly by him during what he described as a trying moment.

He said, “This afternoon, I was honoured to receive a solidarity visit at my residence in Kano from the resilient people of Nasarawa Local Government.

“In our discussions, I reaffirmed my profound appreciation for their unwavering courage and determination.

“Despite the recent trials that have tested the faith and fortitude of many, they have chosen to stand firmly with us—not for personal gain, but for the collective progress and wellbeing of our people.

“Together, we remain resolute in upholding and advancing the timeless ideals of Kwankwasiyya.

“Thank you once again for your loyalty and solidarity. The journey continues, and victory is assured by the grace of God and the will of the people”.