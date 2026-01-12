ISWAP Demands N423m Ransom For Abducted Former Borno LG Chairman

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have demanded N423m ransom to release Hon. Hassan Biu Miringa, a former Vice Chairman of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

A new video has emerged showing Miringa and another abducted victim appealing to political and community leaders in Borno State to intervene for his rescue.

The two men were abducted on December 17, 2025, while traveling from Miringa to Maiduguri.

In the video posted by security analyst Zagazola Makam, the abductees said the terrorists are demanding a ransom of $150,000 per person, totaling $300,000, for their release.

“My name is Hassan Biu Miringa, Former Local government Chairman of Biu Local Government from 2020 to 2022, exactly four years after serving Biu. We were abducted by soldiers of Khilafa in December 2025 about 14 days ago and we are still held under their captivity.

Alhamdulillah, we are still alive. But we needed help to save our lives and how you can rescue us,” he said.

Miringa said efforts at dialogue had been ongoing with the abductors, adding that some form of understanding had been reached.

“We have spoken with them in four different phases and we have reached an agreement. We are calling on our leaders especially the Borno Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur and Member Representing, Biu, Kwaya and Shani, at the National Assembly, Hon. Betera Aliyu, and our Leader Dr Sule Ali Rimi, our elder Brother Honorable Kimba, Alhaji Musa Dogo Biu, to temper justice with mercy to come to our aid, we are their children and we have been working together.”





Miringa disclosed the ransom demanded by the abductors and appealed for urgent assistance to save their lives.





“Ransom was placed on us at 150,000 dollars both of us are expected to pay 300,000 dollars. We are hoping that you will hear our cries and come to our aid, so that we can be returned to be reunited with our families and other loved ones. May Allah helped us and grant us lasting peace.”