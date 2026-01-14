Insurgency :US Supply Nigeria With New Arms , Ammunitions

The United States government has delivered critical military supplies to Nigeria in support of the country’s ongoing security operations.

The United States Africa Command, AFRICOM, which disclosed this in a statement posted on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle yesterday, noted that the supplies were handed over to the Nigerian authorities in Abuja.

According to the command, the delivery underscores the United States’ continued commitment to strengthening its security partnership with Nigeria.

“US forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasises our shared security partnership,” AFRICOM said, tagging the United States Mission in Nigeria, @UsinNigeria.

The latest support comes amid sustained efforts by Nigeria and its international partners to enhance capacity in addressing security challenges across the country.