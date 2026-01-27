Industrial Court Orders FCTA Workers To Suspend Ongoing Strike

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court has ordered the striking workers of the Federal Capital Territory to suspend the ongoing industrial action pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

Justice Subilim gave the order while ruling on an application filed by the Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike seeking an order compelling the striking FCTA workers to return to work.

The FCT Minister sued the President and the Secretary of the Joint Union Action Congress, JUAC, over the strike.

In the ruling delivered this morning January 27, the court held that Industrial action even a strike must be suspended when the dispute has been referred to the National Industrial Court.

According to the court, though the FCT labour force has the constitutional right to embark on an industrial action, such right is not absolute. Referencing Section 18(1)(b) of the Trade Dispute Act, Justice Subilim stressed that, in a trade dispute, workers could not embark on a strike over a matter already referred to the Industrial Court for adjudication.

He held that in a situation where the workers had already commenced a strike over a matter that is in court, such action must cease.

Consequently, the court ordered the protesting workers to immediately suspend their strike and report to duty.

The court adjourns till 25th March for hearing.