I Am Bigger Than Your Father , Fela...Wizkid Tells Seun Kuti

Wizkid has broken his silence on the escalating online conflict between his fans and Seun Kuti, the Afrobeat musician and son of the late music legend Fela Kuti.

The dispute ignited last week after Seun, 43, publicly accused his colleague’s fanbase, known as Wizkid FC, of disrespecting his father’s legacy by drawing comparisons between Fela and the Grammy winner.

But in a series of posts on his Instagram story on Tuesday evening, Wizkid, 35, vented his anger at the Afrobeat singer.

The ‘Made in Lagos’ hitmaker started by sharing a video of a woman delivering a heated, Yoruba-language critique directed at Seun.

In the video, the woman rebuked Seun’s recent behaviour, questioning why his family has not intervened in what she described as his “seven days and seven nights” of “insane” online activity, where he has been “cursing people’s children”.

She argued that Wizkid’s global success is a primary reason younger audiences remain engaged with Fela’s legacy.

“Seun Kuti’s family, is this how you will be looking at this bro until he enters the market because he has been using 7 days and 7 nights to act insane?” she asked.

“You are cursing people’s children that much; you and your father will be unfortunate. If not for Wizkid, do you think anyone would care about your father or do you think we’re still in 1990?

“Your father succeeded, yet you’re this miserable? Is it only pant and weed you inherited from him? Wizkid literally has his tattoo on his body. I used to think you were wise. You’re finished!”

Wizkid then directly attacked Seun, hurling a series of harsh insults at him and declaring himself greater than Fela.

“Pu**y boy @thenigbirdkuti ok i big pass your papa!!!wetin u one do? Fool at 40!,” he wrote.

“@bigbirdkuti I’m Big Wiz everyday bigger than your papa!! Wetin u one do fool?”

"Hungry bastard."








