"I Almost Died There"..Toyin Lawani Calls Out Euracare Following The Death Of Chimamanda Adichie’s Son

Toyin Lawani has shared what she went through at Euracare following the death of one of Chimamanda Adichie’s twin sons.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, she said she almost lost her life at the hospital and had to fly abroad for treatment.

Fans were stunned by her account as they thanked God she survived while heavily criticising the hospital.

Nigerian fashion designer Toyin Lawani has reacted to the unfortunate incident involving Chimamanda Adichie while also sharing her own ordeal.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she revealed that her health broke down, and she was taken to Euracare, where close to ₦100 million was spent on her treatment.

However, she said she still cannot speak or walk properly.

According to her, she developed complications and started bleeding from her lungs after visiting the hospital. She stated that she had to undergo another surgery, during which she stopped breathing.

The fashion icon added that her lungs were punctured, and her vocal cords were damaged in the process.

Sharing further, Lawani recalled a night when she was given two injections and struggled to breathe again. She also tagged those who were present and explained what had to be done before Euracare attended to her.

The designer said that after she was discharged from the hospital, she lost the use of both legs.

She explained that she had to contact a doctor in the United Kingdom, who advised that she undergo a third surgery.

She added that the doctor instructed them to remove the tracheotomy tube from her lungs to see if she could breathe on her own. However, after the procedure, she had to rush to the UK, where she was told she needed another surgery to correct what was done in Nigeria.

Explaining further, Lawani said her UK doctor told her she had lumps in her lungs and showed her the large masses that were removed.

Speaking on the effects of the surgeries, the fashion designer said she lost the use of her hands and legs and suffered from bedsores. She added: “I had to learn how to walk again, speak again, and bathe myself.

I am still in therapy for my speech till now. When I tell people I am dealing with trauma, they don’t understand at all. This traumatic experience changed my entire life completely.”