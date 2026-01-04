Gunmen Kill 42, Abduct Another Set Of Children In Niger State

At least 42 people have been killed by terrorists, with an unspecified number, including children, abducted in attacks on communities in Agwarra and Borgu LGAs of Niger state.

According to sources, the gunmen have been attacking villages in Agwarra for over a week without resistance.

Residents said the gunmen wreaked havoc on several communities before abducting scores, including pupils and students from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwarra.

“They killed 37 people in Kasuwa Daji near Papiri, another five in Kaima village, and abducted many people including children. Some of these children are students of the same schools,” a source said







