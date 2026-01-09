German President: US Dismantling World Order It Helped Build

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says the United States is actively dismantling the post-World War II international order it once helped build.

Steinmeier said on Wednesday evening that recent US actions amounted to a profound breach, comparable to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which he called a historic rupture.

The German leader did not specify any particular US action, but his remarks followed global shock over the recent US military operations in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

