FG Commissions ₦40bn CCTV Control Centre For Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government has inaugurated a ₦40 billion closed-circuit television (CCTV) control centre for the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Speaking at the inauguration on Sunday, Minister of Works David Umahi said the project followed extensive rehabilitation works carried out on the bridge after the current administration took office in 2023.

Umahi said the CCTV system, first announced in 2025, was designed to curb dangerous driving, prevent suicide attempts, and strengthen security.

He added that security personnel would monitor live footage from the control centre and enforce speed limits on the bridge.

“When we came on board in 2023, we met a very terrible Third Mainland Bridge,” Umahi said, adding that the structure, along with Carter and Iddo bridges, required comprehensive re-evaluation and repairs both above and below water level.

According to him, the total rehabilitation of the bridge, including the replacement of expansion joints, was approved by President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that the completed work had improved driving conditions and extended the bridge’s lifespan.

The minister noted that the contract also included a surveillance boat and two Hilux vans, which would be handed over to the police to support monitoring and rapid response.

“The idea is that we can see everything that is happening on the bridge,” Umahi said, expressing concern over excessive speeding and urging motorists to comply with traffic regulations.

On his part, Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olufemi Dare, noted that the facility was the first of its kind on any bridge in Nigeria.

He said the system allows real-time monitoring of activities on the bridge and surrounding waters.

Dare said the project includes 240 solar panels, 10 inverters, a 300 kVA transformer, a standby generator, multiple monitoring screens, and full air conditioning for the control centre.

The contract also covers 1,268 solar-powered street lights and a borehole facility.

According to Dare, the project was awarded for ₦40.17 billion, with approximately ₦36 billion paid to the contractor so far.

He added that the current inauguration marked the first phase, with additional commissioning planned once work on the bridge’s extension is completed.



