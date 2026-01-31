Female Victim of Military’s Brutality Dies In Adamawa

Destiny Gibson died yesterday after weeks in coma at the hospital. She is one of the victims of military’s deadly use of excessive force during women’s peaceful protest over the lingering communal conflict between Bachama and Chobo ethnic groups at Lamurde LGA Adamawa state on 8 December 2025.

Destiny was busy working at her restaurant when bullets hit her.

In an utter disregard for the sanctity of lives and accountability, the military issued denials, despite overwhelming evidence.

Eight women died instantly on 8 December 2025, and more died later. Those injured were shot in different parts of the body head, neck, back, chest, shoulder, legs, arms and some suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

What happened in Lamurde, once again, shows that whenever Nigerian security forces intervene in communal clashes, they often use excessive force, causing further deaths and destruction.

The Nigerian authorities’ failure to properly investigate these human rights violations undermines rule of law and people’s confidence in public institutions.

Amnesty International