Fela’s Daughter Motunrayo Kuti Blasts Wizkid

Motunrayo Kuti, daughter of late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has publicly weighed in on the escalating feud between her brother, Seun Kuti, and Grammy-winning singer Wizkid, following their exchange over the nickname “Big Bird.”

In a heated video response circulating on social media, Motunrayo Kuti defended her family’s legacy while taking aim at Wizkid’s remarks.

“Wizkid is bigger than Fella Abi. Wizkid, you are also bigger than your father. That your us+less father. That one wey abandon you and your mama wey don d+e so. That man, Muniru.

Muniru Olátúnjí Balogun. You see that Muniru Olátúnjí, You are also bigger than your us+less father. As you are bigger than our own father.

Our father Fela is now bigger than your father, Muniru Olátúnjí Balogun and your mother, that woman wey d+e throway like cockroach. Yes Fela big pass those two,” Motunrayo said.

The clash began after Wizkid responded to Seun Kuti amid a social media spat, declaring that he is “I big pass your papa” a statement that triggered widespread reactions online.

The argument is tied to Seun’s IG handle “Big Bird Kuti” and Wizkid’s long-standing nickname “Big Bird.”