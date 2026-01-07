Family Debunk Police Claim , Says Kidnapped Twins Released After Ransom Payment

The family of twins abducted after their father was killed by suspected kidnappers has challenged claims by the Edo State Police Command that the victims were rescued unharmed.

The deceased brother, Okhale Ilabeshi, disclosed this during an interview on Tuesday.

Recall that gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, killed Andrew Ilabeshi and abducted his two children.

The incident occurred on December 11 at Kalabar Quarters, Afokpella, in the Etsako East Local Government Area, when the assailants forcibly broke into his residence, inflicted machete wounds on the deceased, and abducted his children.

A resident said the gunmen, after gaining access to the premises, switched off Ilabeshi’s generator and attacked him when he came out to check why it had gone off, leaving him with severe injuries.

The resident added that the attackers later abducted his twin children, Emmanuel and Emmanuella, both aged 16, into the bush, while their father later died.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N100m as ransom.

The spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, had stated that the twins were rescued unharmed by a combined team of security operatives.

However, Ilabeshi said the twins were not rescued but released after a large ransom was paid.

He added that the victims were further devastated when they learned of their father’s death after their release.

He said, “The twins were not rescued. We paid ransom to the kidnappers. Nobody rescued them.

“The kidnappers kept calling us. After the ransom was paid, the kidnappers asked us to go to a location, and the twins were found there.

“They were kidnapped on December 11. After their release, they were tired and exhausted. They were shocked and disappointed when they heard about their father’s death. They were aware that their father was badly injured but never knew he had died.

“The community has been strengthening the vigilante, but that has not been enough. We need the assistance of the state and federal governments to curb kidnappings.”







