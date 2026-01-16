Fake Naval Captain Arrested In Lagos

The Lagos State Taskforce has apprehended three individuals suspected of impersonating naval officers, including a man named James K. Robert who was posing as a Captain. This arrest is connected to the demolition of illegal shanties and encroachments on government property in Oworonshoki, Lagos.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Adetayo Akerele, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, announced this on Thursday at the agency’s office in Oshodi–Bolade. He stated that the suspects had been fraudulently presenting themselves as members of the Nigerian Navy to deceive the public and hinder lawful government actions.

Akerele explained that the suspects were caught due to their involvement in the demolition activities at Oworonshoki, where they allegedly used fake military identities to intimidate local residents, avoid enforcement, and gain unfair advantages.

He noted that the main suspect, Robert, whose name was found on his uniform and in the visitor’s log at the Taskforce office, had previously visited the office to request the return of vehicles taken from the demolition site by enforcement officers.

Despite multiple statutory notices and repeated requests for him to vacate the property before the demolition, Robert allegedly ignored them.

“The suspect, along with his wife and a supposed orderly, claimed ownership of the car lot at the demolition site and asked for it to be spared in the ‘spirit of esprit de corps,’” Akerele stated.

When their request was denied in accordance with professional ethics and public service regulations, the suspect reportedly became aggressive and threatened to confront Taskforce operatives with his supposed men.

Suspicion grew when Akerele conducted a thorough interview with the suspect, asking about his military posting and command. Upon closer inspection, several discrepancies were found, such as incorrectly worn service ribbons, missing required regimental insignia, and an overall unkempt appearance that did not align with that of a senior naval officer.

Akerele then contacted the Naval Police Unit of the Nigerian Navy, which confirmed that the individual was not an active officer. This led to the immediate arrest of Robert and his accomplices.

He revealed that the suspects had been under surveillance due to previous altercations with Taskforce officers during field operations, as well as numerous complaints from the public about a man impersonating a Navy Captain to intimidate and coerce residents.

In a statement, the suspect’s wife reportedly confessed that she had warned her husband multiple times to cease impersonating military personnel, stating, “several days are for the thief, but one day is for the owner.”

Akerele also mentioned that his suspicions were further confirmed when the alleged orderly and other accomplices discreetly left the scene just before the arrest.

“Before the suspects could fully grasp the situation, officers from the Nigerian Navy Military Police arrived and took them into custody. They are currently under further investigation,” he said.

The Taskforce chairman assured the public that the suspects would face prosecution by the relevant military authorities, expressing confidence that this arrest would deter others from impersonating security personnel to commit crimes and damage the reputation of the Police and Armed Forces.

“I encourage the public to stay alert and continue reporting suspicious activities through our official feedback channels for swift action. No criminal will find refuge in Lagos State,” Akerele urged.