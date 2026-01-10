EURACARE Hospital Reacts To Chimamanda Adichie's Negligence Allegations On Son's Death

EURACARE HOSPITAL REACTS TO ACCUSATIONS OF NEGLIGENCE BY CHIMAMANDA ADICHIE OVER SON'S DEATH

We extend our deepest sympathies to Chimamanda Adichie and family on the demise of their son and acknowledge the profound and unimaginable loss they are experiencing during this deeply distressing time. The loss of a child is beyond words, and we offer our most heartfelt condolences to his parents and the entire family.





We find it necessary, for the record, to clarify that some of the reports currently being circulated contain inaccuracies. In particular, the suggestion that this tragic outcome resulted from medical negligence is erroneous.





Our facility is a reputable centre for complex medical care, led by an internationally trained and experienced clinical team. The patient, who was critically ill, was referred to our facility for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment for over a week at two paediatric centres. Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated.





In the course of his care, we worked collaboratively with external medical teams as recommended by his family and ensured that all necessary clinical support was provided. Despite these concerted efforts, the patient sadly passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at our facility.





We have commenced a detailed investigation consistent with our clinical governance standards and best practices. We remain committed to engaging transparently and responsibly with all clinical and regulatory processes. We recognise that the family is grieving an irreplaceable loss and we shall continue to support them in any way that may bring comfort during this devastating period.





As medical professionals, we carry the weight of this loss deeply. Our priority remains compassion, patient safety, and the responsible handling of this matter, while respecting the family’s privacy and allowing due process to take its course. We continue to hold the family in our thoughts and prayers.





SIGNED BY





MANAGEMENT, EURACARE MULTISPECIALIST HOSPITAL