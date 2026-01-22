EFCC Arraigns Businessman Wilson Opuwei, Company In Lagos for Alleged $550,000 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, arraigned a businessman, Wilson Opuwei, alongside his company, Dateline Energy Services Ltd., before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, over an alleged $550,000 fraud.

Opuwei was docked on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

Count one reads:

" Wilson E. A. Opuwei and Dateline Energy Services Ltd sometimes in April 2011 at Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division with intent to defraud obtained the sum of $500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Dollars) through one Chimaobi Anyast, from Prince Donatus Okonkwo under the false pretence that the money represent payment for allocation of 5000 metric tons of Due Purpose Kerosene (DPK) to him from Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) which pretence you knew was false".

Count Two reads:

"Wilson E. A. Opuwei and Dateline Energy Services Ltd sometimes in April 2011 Lagos within the Ikeja judicial division with intent to defraud obtained the sum $50,000 (Fifty Thousand Dollars) through one Chimaobi Anyaso from Prince Donatus Okonkwo under the false pretence that the money represent part payment for allocation of 5000 metric tons of Due Purpose Kerosene (DPK) to him from Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) which pretence you knew was false".

The defendant was previously arraigned on May 23, 2011, before Justice Habeeb Abiru of the Lagos State High Court. The matter was transferred to Justice Fadipe for the trial to commence de novo.

According to the prosecution, led by Nwandu Ukoha, who is holding brief for Fadeke Giwa, Opuwei allegedly obtained the sum of $550,000 sometime in April 2011 in Lagos from a businessman, Prince Donatus Okonkwo, under the false pretence that he would supply him 5000 metric tonnes of kerosene from the Pipeline Products and Marketing Company (PPMC), a representation he knew to be false.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him

The prosecution further informed the court that it had closed its case in 2015, eleven years ago, while the defence failed to open its case, leading to the matter starting afresh.

However, the case has suffered as a result of elevation of the judges and deliberate delay of defense by the defendant. The matter was initially before Justice Abiru who was moved to the court of Appeal in 2012 and to Justice Onigbagbo then Justice Lawal Akapo who has been elevated to the Court of Appeal, after which the case was reassigned to Justice Fadipe.

The defence counsel reminded the court that Opuwei was admitted to bail on May 22, 2012, by Justice Abiru and urged the court to allow the defendant to continue on the same bail conditions.

In his ruling, Justice Fadipe ordered that the first defendant should continue on the bail earlier granted and adjourned the matter to March 19, 30, and 31, as well as April 1 and 2, 2026, for trial.