DIG Adebowale Williams Retires After 35 Years In Police

Statement issued by Nigerian Police

Today, we honour a distinguished leader, DIG Adebowale Williams (psc+), fdc, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of ICT, as he officially retires after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.

Throughout his career, DIG Williams has been a pillar of innovation and dedication. His visionary leadership in the ICT Department at Force Headquarters has left an indelible mark on the Nigeria Police Force.

The entire Force family salutes his commitment and wishes him a peaceful, joyful retirement and fulfillment in all his future endeavors.