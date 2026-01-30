Court Jails Two For ₦36.5m Poultry Investment Scam In Lagos

A Special Offences Court located at Ikeja, Lagos, has sentenced two men to one year imprisonment each for stealing ₦36.57 million under the guise of a poultry investment scheme.

Justice Rahman Oshodi convicted Obiesie Elyon Chukwugene and Afolabi Adebayo Olumuyiwa after finding them guilty of theft.

The duo was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, on November 21, 2024, alongside D Velvetbox Agro Farm Limited, on a 15-count charge bordering on stealing.

According to the EFCC, Chukwugene, Managing Director of D Velvetbox Agro Farm Limited, dishonestly converted ₦5 million belonging to Judith Okoli on May 27, 2023, after representing that the money was for poultry farming investment.

