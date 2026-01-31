Court Appoints Administrator For Lagos Estate Mogul Sujimoto's Holdings

The Federal High Court in Lagos has appointed Mr. Omobolaji Bello as the Administrator of Sujimoto Holdings Limited.

The order places the company under administration, with Mr. Bello assuming the role of Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), with oversight and control of the company’s business, assets, and affairs.

It follows an earlier order made on November 14, 2025, pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA 2020).

Bello’s mandate includes stabilising operations, preserving enterprise value, and implementing a structured turnaround and performance improvement programme for the company.

Despite the administration, Sujimoto Holdings Limited has assured stakeholders that it remains open for business.

It said in a statement: “The company continues to engage clients, customers, suppliers, and partners in the ordinary course of business, under the supervision of the CRO and appointed professional advisers.

“As part of the restructuring process, all creditors, suppliers, and persons with claims against the company have been formally notified to submit their claims.

“Verified claims, together with supporting documentation and contact details, must be submitted to the Office of the Chief Restructuring Officer within seven days.”

The company warned that claims not received within the stipulated timeframe may be deemed forfeited and excluded from consideration in the ongoing restructuring process.