Controversy Trails Alleged Ai Generated Pictures Of Tinubu With Kagame Shared By Aso Rock

The image of President Bola Tinubu meeting with Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s president, was generated through artificial intelligence (AI) and also shared via his official X page.

According to Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu and President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame met at a private lunch in Paris, where they discussed world affairs and advancing Africa.





GrokAI badge could be seen in the picture of the meeting shared on Tinubu’s page on X, on Sunday.





However, it’s unclear why the image was generated through artificial intelligence (AI).