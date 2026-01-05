Controversy Trails Alleged Ai Generated Pictures Of Tinubu With Kagame Shared By Aso Rock

byCKN NEWS -
0



The image of President Bola Tinubu meeting with Paul Kagame, Rwanda’s president, was generated through artificial intelligence (AI) and also shared via his official X page.

According to Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu and  President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame met at a private lunch in Paris, where they discussed world affairs and advancing Africa.




GrokAI badge could be seen in the picture of the meeting shared on Tinubu’s page on X, on Sunday.


However, it’s unclear why the image was generated through artificial intelligence (AI).

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال