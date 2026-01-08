Child Trafficking: Police Rescue 33 Underage Girls In Anambra

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Anambra State Police Command has busted a child trafficking syndicate operating in a compound in Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area of the state, rescuing no fewer than 33 underage girls from the place.

It was gathered that the raid followed an ongoing investigation involving a case of kidnapping, abduction, missing children and child trafficking.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued yesterday by the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga. Ikenga said during the raid, three children who were abducted since September 26, 2025, in Ebonyi State, and taken to an unknown location were sighted and rescued.

He added that operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, raided the premises yesterday, adding that one suspect was arrested during the operation.

The statement read in part: “Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu on January 7, 2026, recorded a breakthrough in an ongoing investigation involving a case of kidnapping, abduction, missing children and child trafficking.

“The operatives arrested a female suspect, one Ifeoma Success Anthony, aged 37 years and rescued 33 underage girls in a house at Awkuzu.

“This feat follows a distress report received through the Police Command Control Room from the victim’s relatives on how their three children: Divine Mbam (Female), 14 years; Nwagu Favour (Female), 15 years; and Oke Blessing (Female) 18 years: respectively who were abducted since September 26, 2025, in Ebonyi State, and taken to an unknown location were sighted at Emma Pigin Road, Aguleri.”

He stated that the Anambra State Police Command remained committed to protecting lives, particularly vulnerable children, and urged the public to continue providing valuable information to support ongoing investigations.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال