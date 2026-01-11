CDS , Minister Of Defence, Others Attend Armed Forces Remembrance Church Service In Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, joined the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General OO Oluyede, Minister of Defence  Chris Musa. other Service Chiefs, and well-meaning Nigerians at the Interdenominational Church Service organised as part of activities marking the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) 2026.

The COAS was represented at the solemn service by the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army), Major General OS Abai. The church service provided an avenue for thanksgiving, prayers, and reflection in honour of fallen heroes who paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity, while also seeking divine guidance and protection for serving personnel.

Also in attendance were Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, senior officers both serving and retired as well as members of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), and other associations and bodies from the sister services.


The main event is scheduled for January 15 at the Eagle Square, Abuja and across the 36 states of the federation.

