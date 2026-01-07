Burkinabe Army Foils Another Coup Against President Traore

The military government of Burkina Faso says it has foiled a plot to kill the president, Ibrahim Traore, and destabilise the country.

The security minister, Mahamadou Sana, said the plot was hatched by a former national leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, who Captain Traore ousted in 2022. He alleged that the plot was funded from Ivory Coast.

There's been no comment from Ivory Coast or Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba.

There have been multiple coup attempts against Captain Traore, with the government accusing Ivory Coast of involvement.