Burkinabe Army Foils Another Coup Against President Traore

byCKN NEWS -



 

The military government of Burkina Faso says it has foiled a plot to kill the president, Ibrahim Traore, and destabilise the country.  

The security minister, Mahamadou Sana, said the plot was hatched by a former national leader, Paul-Henri Damiba, who Captain Traore ousted in 2022.  He alleged that the plot was funded from Ivory Coast.  

There's been no comment from Ivory Coast or Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba.  

There have been multiple coup attempts against Captain Traore, with the government accusing Ivory Coast of involvement.

CKN NEWS

