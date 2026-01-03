Breaking: Donald Trump Announce Capture Of Venezuelan President Maduro

President Donald Trump has announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

The United States carried out military airstrikes on targets in Venezuela after orders from President Donald Trump, increasing pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.

The strikes hit key military locations and mark a major escalation in U.S. actions against the Venezuelan government.

The attacks followed months of increased U.S. military presence in the region, including the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and other naval ships in the Caribbean. U.S. forces have also seized Venezuelan oil tankers, destroyed boats suspected of carrying drugs, and struck a dock allegedly used for drug trafficking.

The Trump administration accuses Maduro of drug trafficking and working with criminal gangs it labels as terrorist groups. Maduro has denied the accusations and said he is open to talks with the U.S. on issues such as drugs, oil, and migration. He claims the U.S. is trying to remove him by force.





About 15,000 U.S. troops are reportedly in the region, supported by 11 naval vessels and fighter jets stationed in nearby areas. Aircraft capable of transporting special forces are also deployed.

The U.S. has designated the Cartel de los Soles and Tren de Aragua as international terrorist organizations linked to Maduro’s government. While some experts dispute this, U.S. officials insist the groups are involved in drug trafficking and regional instability.

Maduro and several close aides are facing U.S. charges related to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism. The U.S. has also announced a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture.

Donald Trump post

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”