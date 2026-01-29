Boko Haram Kill Army Commander, Major, Other Soldiers In Borno Attack

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered the bodies of a commanding officer, a major and other soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents in the Damasak area of Borno State.

Earlier reports had indicated that the militants killed seven soldiers and captured the commanding officer along with 12 others during an attack on Monday.

However, top security sources told our correspondent that the commanding officer, seven soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) were later executed by the terrorists.

One of the sources said the bodies were recovered on Wednesday following a fierce ground battle, supported by air operations, between troops and the insurgents.

“Initially, we believed the commanding officer was captured alive, but it was later discovered that he was killed alongside the others. Their hands were tied and they were executed, while some bodies were dumped in the water,” the source said.

He added that the insurgents hid in surrounding bushes, waiting for troops to recover the bodies, but reinforcements arrived and engaged them before fighter jets eventually dislodged the terrorists. The corpses were subsequently airlifted to Maiduguri.

Narrating how the incident occurred, the source said troops were approaching a major terrorist camp between Damasak and Geidam when they were ambushed.

“They must have had prior knowledge of our operation. They encircled us midway and opened fire,” he said.

The Nigerian military has intensified its offensive against Boko Haram in the Timbuktu Triangle, Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains and the Lake Chad area.

In recent operations, troops have recorded successes, dislodged camps and killed top Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders in difficult terrains and previously inaccessible areas.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Army was yet to issue an official statement, and a spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



