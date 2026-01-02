Bodija Explosion: FG N30bn Fund Still Intact..Seyi Makinde Replies Fayose

The Oyo State Government has explained why Governor Seyi Makinde did not publicly announce the receipt of a N30bn intervention fund from the Federal Government following the January 2024 Bodija explosion, stating that special intervention funds are subject to the budgeting process and do not require public announcements upon receipt.

The explanation was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

The state government also disclosed that the N30bn released by the Federal Government in November 2024 remains untouched in a dedicated bank account, as it is still awaiting the release of the outstanding N20bn balance from the N50bn approved for the reconstruction of Old Bodija and its environs.

The explanation comes in the wake of revelation by former governor of Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, that the Federal Government gave Governor Makinde intervention support for the explosion victims.

Fayose, in a televesion interview, had challenged Makinde to give account of how he spent N50bn released to him by the Federal Government.

In response, Makinde, through his media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, revealed that indeed N50bn intervention fund was approved but only N30bn was released.

Further addressing the matter on Thursday, Oyo information commissioner said the N30bn remained untouched and domiciled in the Oyo State Government Infrastructure Support Account (No. 2045199879) with FirstBank of Nigeria since it was released in 2024.

Oyelade said the state government deliberately refrained from accessing the funds because the remaining N20bn had been withheld by relevant federal agencies without any official explanation.

“Out of the approved N50bn, the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, released N30bn to Oyo State on November 4, 2024.

“As of Thursday, December 31, 2025, the N30bn remained untouched in the Oyo State infrastructure account with the First Bank. Interested members of the public may verify this information with the bank.

“The Oyo State government has deliberately refrained from utilising the N30bn already released in recognition of the fact that the remaining N20bn has remained withheld by the relevant federal agencies for reasons that have not been communicated to the state.

“Given the disgraceful drama of the last couple of days from the Federal Government on the approval, the government of Oyo State is convinced on the wisdom of its decision to ‘wait and see’ before deciding what to do with the money.

“Almost two years after the disaster, the Federal Government is yet to release the outstanding balance of N20bn from the approved sum of N50bn.

“The Oyo State government remains committed to securing the balance of the approved funds to comprehensively address the damage caused by the explosion to both public and private properties. This is particularly important given the scale of the challenges faced by the state and the victims, many of whom have already been supported within the financial capacity of the state government,” Oyelade said.

Providing background, the state government recalled that following the January 16, 2024 explosion in Bodija, Governor Makinde wrote to President Bola Tinubu on January 19, 2024, requesting federal financial support to manage the disaster.

In the letter, the governor outlined immediate actions taken by the state government, including search-and-rescue operations, deployment of earth-moving equipment, hospitalisation of injured victims with medical bills fully covered by the state, provision of ambulances and medical personnel, and accommodation for displaced residents at government expense.

He also identified areas requiring federal assistance, such as debris clearance, integrity tests and demolition of unsafe buildings, compensation for affected property owners, reconstruction of Old Bodija and adjoining areas, expansion of emergency response infrastructure, environmental impact assessments, logistics support, and broader infrastructural restoration.

“To address these needs, the Oyo State government estimated the cost of intervention at N100bn and requested the President’s approval for that amount. The president, however, approved N50bn— half of the requested sum.

“The purpose of the approved fund was clearly stated by the Federal Government as ‘Support for the reconstruction of Old Bodija and environs after the Bodija explosion’. (See memo dated 29 August, 2024, from the Accountant General of the Federation to the Minister of Finance, released by the political agent of the Federal Government, Mr. Ayo Fayose),” he said.

The state government said while the intervention came only in November 2024, nearly a year after the disaster, it had on its own taken actions to mitigate the effects of the disaster.

“The state government did not wait for federal intervention, which came in November, 2024, almost a year after the incident. As of today January 1, 2026, the Oyo State government has spent N24.6bn from its own resources on Bodija and its environs in direct response to the explosion and its consequences. This includes N20.1bn spent on the reconstruction of infrastructure in Bodija and surrounding areas, as well as N4bn paid as support and compensation to victims of the explosion. These expenditures were fully borne by the Oyo State Government.

“Documents released by the Federal Government through its agent, Mr Ayo Fayose, indicate that a total of N915.5bn was approved as intervention funds for states across the country. The list of beneficiary states shows that one South-West state received N150bn, while another received N50bn. Oyo State, despite experiencing one of the most devastating incidents, received one of the lowest allocations among beneficiary states. Interested members of the public may consult the list for verification.

“Special intervention funds, when released, are received as capital grants. In line with standard practice and legal requirements, such funds are subjected to the budgeting process before expenditure and are duly reflected in the financial statements of the state. They do not require special public announcements upon receipt. This explains why other states that received significantly larger amounts did not publicly advertise the receipt of such funds.”

The government insisted that it had “nothing to hide and will continue to engage the public transparently on all issues, including this one.”

The government thanked residents for their understanding and accused “desperate political actors” of attempting to exploit the Bodija tragedy for political gain “undeserved foothold in our state for personal and political gains”.







