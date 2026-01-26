Bandits Ambush Police Patrol Team In Oyo, Kill Inspector

Bandits have killed a police Inspector in Oyo State following an ambush on a patrol team at the Budo Masalasi border post area of the state.

The Saturday incident threw the community into pandemonium as security operatives and residents expressed concern over the growing threat of violent attacks in the area.

Again, dare-devil bandits stormed Kajuru community on Saturday and kidnapped and people, as Christian leaders engaged in prayers for the freedom of the 177 worshipers abducted a fortnight ago.

Former presidential hopeful, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu’s government of complicity in the security challenges plaguing the country.

It was gathered that the patrol team was on routine security duty when it was waylaid by armed assailants, who opened fire on the officers. During the exchange of gunfire, the Inspector sustained fatal injuries and later died.

Other members of the patrol team were also injured in the attack and were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Their present conditions were not immediately disclosed.

The identity of the slain officer was not made public at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Oyo, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the command had commenced a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The Christian clerics, who gathered yesterday in Kajuru, lamented the worsening security situation in the community, as they urged the federal and state governments to strengthen security apparatuses and safeguard the lives of the people in the area.

Meanwhile, the State government and police are yet to react to the abduction of the six people by terrorists in the troubled community at press time.

As special prayers for the safe return of the abducted 177 worshippers were organised, CAN, Kajuru chapter, again, bandits stormed UnguwarBarkonu in MarrabanKajuru and abducted six residents.

A resident, Steven Kefas, said the armed bandits stormed the area about 1.00 a.m. and broke into some houses and forcefully took the victims to an unknown destination.

Also blaming elements within the security apparatus for complicity in the country’s worsening insecurity, the PDP chieftain warned that terrorism and mass kidnappings could not be defeated amid official denial, suppression of facts, and intimidation of affected communities.

Made the remarks while reacting to the kidnapping of over 170 persons in Kajuru, an incident that security authorities initially denied before later acknowledging.

According to him, the denial exposed a troubling and increasingly common pattern in Nigeria’s security management, the suppression of information rather than decisive action.

He remarked that “no matter the level of international action against terrorism, Nigeria will not get results as long as local authorities are compromised and complicit”.



