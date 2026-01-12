Awujale: You're Not One Of Us ,Fusengbuwa Ruling House Reacts To KWAM1 Protest Letter To Gov Abiodun

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu land on Sunday lashed out at popular Fuji musician Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM1, over his protest letter to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in which he alleged that he was being deliberately excluded from the ongoing selection process of the next Awujale of Ijebu land.

In his protest letter dated January 8, 2026, written by his lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN), KWAM1 explained that the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, next in line to produce the new Awujale, had issued directives that were unknown to the Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State.

He claimed these directives were aimed at disenfranchising him from contesting for the throne.

But responding to the development, the Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, dismissed the protest letter as “arrant nonsense” with no bearing on the selection process.

Speaking on the telephone on Sunday, Yusuf said: “It is a misguided letter. Either Wahab Shittu is being misled or Wasiu Ayinde is being misled. It is arrant nonsense.

The letter was directed to the government, so they will respond appropriately. The issue being raised about the screening is illogical. We have over 20,000 members in the ruling house. How does he expect us to manage the crowd? What is being talked about is illogical.”

He added that the family had fixed Monday for the nomination meeting of aspirants for the vacant stool.

The selection process for the new Awujale, which has reportedly attracted over 60 aspirants, has generated widespread interest, with Ayinde openly declaring his interest in the stool.

The Fusengbuwa family, however, asserted that the Fuji musician is not a member of the ruling house and therefore not qualified to participate in the process.

Ayinde had approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode, seeking an interim injunction restraining the governor and six others from proceeding with the selection process. The court declined the application, ruling that it lacked merit. The suit was subsequently withdrawn by Ayinde through his lawyer, although no reason was given.

The ruling house also suspended the nomination process and restarted it afresh after intervention by the state government.

In the fresh letter to the governor, Ayinde stated that the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, through a letter dated January 6, 2026, and signed by its Secretary, Oke Adebanjo, had given approval for the ruling house to commence the selection process for the new Awujale.

He said it was surprising that while members of the family were preparing for a meeting, one Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, the Public Relations Officer of the ruling house, issued a notice directing candidates to obtain nomination forms and appear before a screening committee chaired by Prince Alhaji Mitiu Adenuga.

Ayinde further stated that the directive fixed the nomination exercise for Monday, January 12, 2026, but also stipulated that nominations would be conducted by delegates selected at a meeting scheduled for January 10, 2026.

KWAM1’s lawyer said: “It is a matter of deep concern to our client that all the illegal directives—unknown to the Chieftaincy Declaration, the Obas and Chiefs Law, and the letter of the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government—were included in the family’s letter to the Local Government dated January 6, 2026. It is clear that there are plans by the leadership of the ruling house to disenfranchise members who wish to participate in the nomination of candidates for the Awujale stool.”

He added that his client took exception to the directives from the ruling house, describing them as deliberate attempts to exclude him from the process.

“We wish to emphasise that all members of the ruling house are entitled to attend this important meeting to nominate candidates of their choice. A group of people in the ruling house cannot usurp the rights of members to freely nominate candidates. The attempt by certain individuals to hijack the nomination process will certainly create a crisis in what should be a seamless exercise.

We state in specific terms that the directive providing for screening of candidates and nomination by delegates is not only inconsistent with the spirit and letter of the Chieftaincy Declaration but also with the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State 2021. We counsel that in the larger interest of justice and compliance with due process, you take timely steps to address these fundamental concerns capable of affecting the integrity of the entire process.”

The letter added that attempts to preclude KWAM1 from the process would be resisted: “In particular, our client is concerned that certain elements are attempting to exclude him from the process in flagrant violation of the law, and this will be resisted. We hope your intervention will ensure that justice is done to all parties involved, including our client.”

The Awujale stool became vacant in July last year following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona at the age of 91, after a 65-year reign.

Efforts to obtain the state government’s reaction were unsuccessful, as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Mr. Kayode Akinmade, had not responded to enquiries as of press time.



