Association Of Nigerian Nurses’ Condemns Killing Of Mrmber In Abuja

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has condemned the brutal killing of Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem at Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The council expressed deep sorrow, outrage and total condemnation over the unjust and brutal killing of its innocent young colleague, Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem, who was in active service at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The deceased nurse, after spending her day rendering selfless service to humanity and saving lives, closed from duty on January 3, 2026, and boarded a vehicle on her way home. Tragically, she never made it home alive. Her lifeless body was later discovered, dumped in a most inhumane and heartbreaking manner.

The council, in a statement signed by its chairman, Jama D. Medan, called on the entire security architecture in the Federal Capital Territory — including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) — to immediately conduct a thorough, transparent and professional investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and ensure that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice without delay.

According to the council, the continued harassment and attacks on nurses have further exposed the alarming level of insecurity faced daily by healthcare workers, particularly while commuting to and from duty.

“Our lives are no longer safe. Nurses leave their homes daily to save lives, yet many are uncertain of returning alive to their families.

“We strongly call on the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to urgently strengthen security around all hospitals in the FCT and at major junctions where nurses and other healthcare workers board vehicles, especially during early morning and late-night shifts.

“Where feasible, the government should also provide safe and organised transportation for nurses to and from their places of work in order to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

“Furthermore, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, as well as nurses in the FCT and across Nigeria, over this painful and irreparable loss of our beloved daughter and dear colleague. We share in your grief and pray that God grants you the strength and fortitude to bear this devastating loss.

“We demand justice for our fallen colleague and urgent government intervention to guarantee the safety and security of all nurses and healthcare workers in the Federal Capital Territory. Anything short of decisive action will further expose nurses to danger and erode public confidence in the nation’s security system,” the statement added.





Another Statement From Nurses Forum

ELEGANT NURSES FORUM CONDEMNS RISING INSECURITY AND THE MURDER OF AN HARDWORKING NURSE

The Elegant Nurses Forum strongly condemns the worsening level of insecurity in Nigeria, which continues to claim innocent lives and expose citizens, workers, and especially frontline health workers to grave danger.

We are deeply saddened and outraged by the brutal murder of Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja. She was murdered by suspected “one-chance” criminals while returning home after a late duty on Saturday. This is a painful and unacceptable loss. Nurse Chinemerem was a dedicated health worker who spent her life caring for others, only to be failed by a system that could not guarantee her safety.

This tragic incident is not an isolated case. It reflects a persistent failure of government at all levels to provide basic security for citizens. Health workers are compelled to work late hours, night shifts, and emergency duties, yet are left to navigate unsafe roads and transport systems without protection. These deaths are preventable. A responsible government would not allow workers, especially essential workers, to be exposed to such risks daily.

The Elegant Nurses Forum states clearly that the continued silence of trade unions and labour leadership in the face of growing insecurity is disappointing and unacceptable. Workers are being kidnapped, assaulted, and killed, yet there is no coordinated, firm response that matches the gravity of the situation. Silence in times like this amounts to complicity.

We therefore make the following clear demands:

1. Immediate and thorough investigation into the murder of Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem, with the arrest and prosecution of all those responsible.

2. Provision of government-funded staff shuttle services in major workplaces, including hospitals, to convey workers safely to their homes or designated safe drop-off points, especially for late-night and early-morning shifts.

3. Strengthening of security around health institutions and major worker routes, including visible policing, intelligence-driven patrols, and rapid response units

4. Formal recognition of health workers as high-risk essential workers, with specific safety policies to protect them during and after duty hours.

5. Immediate action by trade unions and labour movements to break their silence, publicly confront government failures on insecurity, and actively defend the lives of workers.

6. Accountability from government officials responsible for internal security, with measurable actions rather than empty assurances.

The life of every Nigerian matters. The life of every Nurse matters. Nurses cannot continue to save lives by day and be abandoned to death by night. Enough is enough.

The Elegant Nurses Forum stands in solidarity with the family, colleagues, and loved ones of Nurse Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem. We demand justice, safety, and responsible governance now, not after more lives are lost.

Signed:

Nurse Thomas Abiodun Olamide

For:

Elegant Nurses Forum