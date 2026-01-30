Amnesty International Calls On DSS To Investigate Extra-judicial Killing Of Two Men In Abuja

Amnesty International has called for the investigation of two men in Abuja

The organisation alleged the two were killed by officers of the Agency

Here is a statement issued by the organisation

" The Department of State Services (DSS) must investigate the extrajudicial execution of two persons by its personnel Ajayi Abayomi.

The incident which occurred on 19 January 2026 at Karmajiji community of the Federal Capital Territory is yet another indication of reckless and unlawful use of firearms and abuse of power.

The first victim Musa Adamu died a few hours after the incident. The second victim Mallam Suleiman Salisu, died on Wednesday, January 28, at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

The DSS must investigate this horrifying incident and ensure that the suspect is brought to justice through fair trial. This gross violation of human rights must not be swept under the carpet.

While security personnel are supposed to protect people, gradually some of them are unleashing terror on the society — creating a toxic climate of fear and corruption. Such incidents undermine trust and leave people vulenrable to wanton atrocities.

On 7 September 2023, a DSS operative killed a fashion designer at Garki International Market during an altercation with his girlfriend’s tailor. The DSS operative’s girlfriend brought him with a loaded gun because the fashion designer did not sew her clothes on time.

Amnesty International deeply concerned that in addition to their stated remit of ensuring law and order, some security personnel investigate civil matters and in some cases tortures suspects involved in contractual, business and even non-criminal disputes."