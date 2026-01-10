AFCON 2025 : BUA Groups Samad Rabiu Promises Super Eagles $500,000 Rewards For Semis Victory , $1m For Cup Win

Nigerian billionaire and Chairman of BUA Groups of company Abdul Samad Rabiu, has promised mouth watering largesse for Super Eagles if they lift the 2025 AFCON

HIS MESSAGE

Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria! 🇳🇬

You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals.

To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored.

Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge

USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final.

Wishing you continued success as you carry Nigeria forward.

Keep making Nigeria proud.

Proudly Nigerian 🇳🇬







