Actress Tonto Dikeh Reconciles With Ex Husband Churchill After 10 Years

Actress Tonto Dikeh has reconciled with her ex husband after over 10 years

Her post on the matter

"We are living proof that the Word of God is eternal and unfailing.

God is not a God who abandons what He has started. When He begins a work, He stays with it until it is completed.

After ten long years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, bitterness, and pain, God stepped in. What looked ugly, impossible, and beyond repair has been touched by mercy. Peace has replaced chaos. Respect has returned where anger once lived. What human effort could not fix, God healed by salvation, humility, and the sincere prayers of a child.





This restoration is not by might, not by wisdom, not by strength—but by the Spirit of the Lord. When God moves, the human mind cannot comprehend the process. He softens hearts, silences the enemy, and rewrites stories that looked finished. Every plan of darkness has failed. Stubbornness has bowed. Pride has melted. Love has found its voice again for my child.





I am deeply grateful to the father of my child Dr kunle for yielding to God’s word and choosing peace. Obedience to God always births restoration, even when the road has been long and painful.

To anyone standing where I once stood, tired, wounded, misunderstood, and believing nothing good can come out of the situation.please hear this: God has not abandoned you. Your story is not over. What He has started, He will surely perfect. Keep praying. Keep choosing love. Keep trusting God even when it hurts.

May this restored relationship remain built on the solid rock of God’s mercy, protection, grace, and mighty hand. May it stand as a living testimony that God never fails, never forgets, and never walks away from His own.

If God did it for us, He can do it for you. 🙏

To my spiritual father, Papa, thank you for grooming a God-fearing, impact-making woman out of a Total Mess."



