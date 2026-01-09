Abia Govt Dismisses Claims Otti Confronted EFCC Officials In Aba

The Abia State Government has dismissed reports alleging that Governor Alex Otti confronted officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Aba and ordered the release of 59 youths allegedly arrested for financial crimes.

The government described the report as false and misleading, saying no such incident had occurred either recently or in the past. This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, and made available to The Guardian.

Kanu said the story was a recycled fabrication earlier circulated in May 2025 and blamed opposition elements for spreading misinformation to mislead the public.

“The attention of the Abia State Government has been drawn to a sensational and entirely fabricated story making the rounds on social media, alleging that Governor Alex Otti confronted operatives of the EFCC in Aba and ordered the release of arrested youths,” the statement said.

“Let it be stated clearly and for the avoidance of doubt that no such incident occurred in Aba, neither recently nor at any time under the administration of Governor Alex Otti.”

He stressed that the governor had never interfered with the operations of any federal law enforcement agency and would not obstruct officials from carrying out their lawful duties.

Kanu also dismissed claims that 59 youths were arrested in Aba and being transported to Abuja, adding that at the time the incident was alleged to have occurred, the governor was engaged in official duties elsewhere.

“The idea that a state governor would block an EFCC convoy and issue such directives belongs more to political fiction than reality,” he said. He urged the public to disregard the report, describing it as propaganda aimed at discrediting the state government.

The commissioner added that the Otti administration remained focused on rebuilding the state, strengthening public institutions and delivering measurable progress, urging residents to distinguish between verified facts and misinformation.







