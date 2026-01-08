9th AFRIMA: Lagos Comes Alive As Africa’s Biggest Music Awards Begin

The Lagos State Government has officially welcomed Africa and the global music community as the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) kicked off in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Africa’s global music celebration holds from January 7 to 11, 2026, as the cultural fiesta commenced on Wednesday with a Welcome Soiree for nominees and guests, hosted by the British High Commission in Nigeria. Other highlights of the five-day event include the Africa Music Business Summit on Thursday, January 8; the AFRIMA Music Village, featuring performances by over 25 A-list artistes and DJs from across the continent on Friday, January 9 at Ikeja City Mall; and the Main Awards Ceremony on Sunday, January 11 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The awards will be broadcast live to audiences in more than 84 countries worldwide.

Speaking on Wednesday at a press conference held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, to herald the commencement of the global event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who spoke on behalf of the state government as the official host city, described AFRIMA as “a truly remarkable celebration of creativity, excellence and the unifying power of music across Africa and the world.”

She added: “This gathering is a powerful convergence of cultures, ideas and possibilities. It is a moment where Africa speaks to the world through rhythm, melody and storytelling, and Lagos is deeply honoured to host this gathering of exceptional talents, industry leaders, policymakers and creative visionaries.”

She noted that music and culture have become powerful tools for economic growth and global connection, adding that Lagos is proud to host an event that continues to shape narratives and connect continents.

AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, explained that AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, is “the longest and biggest-running African music platform that promotes and showcases African talent to the rest of the world.” He said the last edition was held in Dakar, Senegal, and after extensive deliberations, the African Union awarded the hosting rights of the 9th edition to Lagos, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu graciously accepted on behalf of the people of the state.

According to him, “The goal of AFRIMA goes beyond entertainment. The idea is to showcase African music talent, demonstrate the capacity of the continent and tell the world that Africa is full of excellence. We also use this platform to promote peace and integration, and to show that music can take young people away from the streets.”

Dada added that AFRIMA also promotes African cities and tourism. “Many of us know London and Paris more than we know African cities. Through AFRIMA, we promote African destinations to the world, which is why the event is broadcast to over 30 countries,” he said.

He further disclosed that AFRIMA has provided about 6,000 tickets to the Lagos State Government through the Ministry for distribution across all local governments and LCDAs, to enable young people who may not otherwise afford it to attend the AFRIMA Music Village free of charge.

Also speaking, AFRIMA Associate Producer, Olisa Adibua, said awards platforms are critical to the growth of the music industry. “In other parts of the world, industries thrive because they have infrastructure and systems that reward excellence. For music to grow in Africa, awards like AFRIMA are necessary. We are the backbone and part of the future of the industry,” he stated.