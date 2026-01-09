2027: Atiku Will Not Step Down For Peter Obi..Momodu

Former presidential candidate and media entrepreneur Dele Momodu has ruled out any possibility of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar withdrawing from the 2027 presidential race in favour of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi.

Atiku, who was the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in November 2025, a move widely seen as a strategic step towards securing the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi, who finished third in the 2023 poll behind Atiku and winner President Bola Tinubu, also defected from the Labour Party to the ADC last week.

His defection has been interpreted by political observers as part of a broader opposition realignment aimed at mounting a serious challenge to Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The development sparked speculation that Obi could settle for a vice-presidential role on an Atiku-led ticket—claims swiftly mocked by figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo.

However, prominent Obi supporters such as political economist Pat Utomi and activist Aisha Yesufu have warned they would withdraw their support if Obi accept a deputy slot.

Recent rumours suggesting that Atiku might step aside for Obi, based on an alleged agreement for Obi to serve a single four-year term before handing over power in 2031, were firmly dismissed by Momodu.

“Several people have asked me to advise former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to voluntarily withdraw from the 2027 presidential race,” Momodu said.

“When I ask them why, they say he is too old—not that he is less healthy than President Bola Tinubu.

“Out of unsubstantiated malice and prejudice, Tinubu can and should contest, but Atiku can’t and shouldn’t contest.”

Momodu argued that attempts to discredit Atiku’s ambition had become a recurring media narrative, insisting that the former vice president’s experience and record set him apart from most of his contemporaries.





“He’s certainly not a saint, but he towers above most of his peers by not being a parasite feeding on the state since he left power in 2007,” he added.



