2026 Budget: Ministry Of Works Votes Over N500m For make-up artists, Hairdressers, Grinding Machines

The Federal Ministry of Works has proposed to spend over N500 million on training of hairdressers, makeup artists, supply of grinding machines, motorcycles, mini-vans and anti-drug abuse sensitisation/advocacy in selected states of the federation in 2026.

Details of the proposed expenditure are contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill uploaded on the Budget Office website accessed yesterday.

It was observed that the items and services were distributed across select locations within the country’s geographical zones.

Under the budget item with code number ERGP 12234747, the ministry proposes to supply a yet-to-be-determined number of grinding machines to Women in Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency (South South) for a sum of N35 million.

Similarly, the same amount (N35million) was proposed for the training and empowerment of women on hair dressing, make-up and soap making in Mikang/ Shandam/ Quampan Federal Constituency of Plateau State (North Central).

The budget document also includes a proposal to spend N70million on the empowerment and training of Youths, and seven retirees on different skills and trade equipment in Inyamaltu/ Deba in Gombe State (North East).

The ministry is also to spend N70million on the supply of mini pick-up vans, mini shuttle buses and motorcycles to constituents in Abakaliki Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State (South East).

There is equally a proposal for the training, sensitisation, advocacy, and empowerment of North Central Youths against drug abuse in Zamfara State (geographically located in the North West), among several similar proposals.

Vanguard







