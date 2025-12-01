‘You Can Kill 10 million People And It Still Won’t Amount To Genocide’ ... Bishop Kukah

Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese and Convener of the National Peace Committee, has reiterated that Nigeria is not experiencing a Christian genocide.

Speaking at the 46th Supreme Convention of the Knights of St. Mulumba in Kaduna, Kukah said the figures circulated about alleged Christian killings do not meet the criteria for genocide and are not backed by verified data.

He said his position aligns with that of the Vatican Secretary of State, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, and all Catholic bishops in the country.

“They are saying that 1,200 churches are burnt in Nigeria every year, and I ask myself, in which Nigeria? Interestingly, nobody approached the Catholic Church to get accurate data. We do not know where these figures came from,” he said.

“All those talking about persecution, has anyone ever called to ask, ‘Bishop Kukah, what is the situation?’ The data being circulated cleverly avoids the Catholic Church because they know Catholics do not indulge in hearsay.”

Kukah said the definition of genocide rests on intent, not casualty figures.

“Genocide is not based on the number of people killed. You can kill 10 million people and it still won’t amount to genocide. The critical determinant is intent, whether the aim is to eliminate a group of people,” he stated. “So, you don’t determine genocide by numbers; you determine it by intention.”

He also challenged claims that Christians are being systematically targeted in Nigeria.

“If you are a Christian in Nigeria and you say you are persecuted, my question is: how? At least 80% of educated Nigerians are Christians, and up to 85% of the Nigerian economy is controlled by Christians. With such figures, how can anyone say Christians are being persecuted?”

Kukah attributed many concerns raised within Christian communities to internal divisions rather than organised targeting.

“The main problem is that Christians succumb to bullies. The day we decide to stand together, believing that an injury to one is an injury to all, these things will stop,” he said.

He also warned against loosely describing victims of violence as martyrs.

“Because someone is killed in a church, does that automatically make them a martyr? Whether you are killed while stealing someone’s yam or attacked by bandits, does that qualify as martyrdom? I am worried because we must think more deeply.”

Addressing reactions to earlier reports quoting him as advising against the international designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” he said such labels could heighten tension and enable criminal groups to exploit divisions.

Kukah said his position is based on research, noting that he presented “a 1,270-page study on genocide in Nigeria and elsewhere” at the Vatican.

“My argument is that it is not accurate to claim there is genocide or martyrdom in Nigeria,” he added.



