Why Tuface Was Arrested In UK...Ex Manager

Kaka Igbokwe, former manager of music icon, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2Baba and son of the late Nigerian music legend, Christy Essien-Igbokwe, has confirmed that the old trending video of 2Baba being arrested in London after he had a heated altercation with his pregnant wife, Natasha Osawaru.

Recall that 2Baba travelled to the United Kingdom in the company of his pregnant wife for a concert tour, but missed a scheduled show on October 2, 2025.

His absence led to rumours that he had been arrested after a fight with his new wife, who is also a lawmaker in Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru, at the airport.

However, confirming the report, while featuring on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live session, yesterday evening, Igbokwe said “everything you had the couple’s face-off was true.”

Narrating how the altercation happened, Igbokwe who was part of the London team, and was in the same flight with them, said, Natasha got upset when she felt 2Baba abandoned her after they landed at the airport and strolled away with fans who ushered him into a shop.

However, when the, “African Queen” crooner realised that Natasha was left behind, he hurriedly ran back to her as she lashed out at him, leading to his being arrested and handcuffed.

The video, which was posted on December 1, 2025, had sparked fresh debate online, with many Nigerians revisiting a story 2Baba had already denied. In a video postedon Instagram, 2Baba denied the reports and explained that he missed the show because of a medical emergency. At the time, he and fans dismissed the report, but the story continued to circulate on gossip sites and social media.

The controversy returned after Tosin Silverdam, a blogger, posted what he described as new evidence, a video clip on Instagram and X on December 1, which he said shows 2Baba being arrested at London’s Gatwick Airport after a heated argument with Natasha.

In the caption, he wrote, “Video of Tuface Idibia Being Arrested by the Police in the UK After an Alleged Altercation with His Wife Natasha… and Video of Heated Argument at the Airport. The Video Is Finally Out.”

Screenshots from the clip shared by commentators appear to show officers speaking with 2Baba outside a store before escorting him out of the building.sted another clip of the argument with Natasha and suggested she was “jealous of 2Baba getting all the attention.”







