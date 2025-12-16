US Warns Nigerians Against Visa Fraud

The United States Embassy in Abuja has cautioned Nigerians on the serious consequences of visa fraud, emphasising that falsifying information or submitting fake documents can result in permanent visa bans.

In a post on X on Monday, the embassy stated: “Visa fraud has serious consequences. Lying or providing fake documents can lead to permanent visa bans under US immigration law. This means you will never go.”

The advisory coincided with a meeting between US Ambassador Richard Mills and Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, where both officials discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“The United States looks forward to continuing to work together with Nigeria on issues of mutual concern,” the embassy added.

The discussions come amid ongoing diplomatic attention on Nigeria’s internal security situation. In recent months, some US lawmakers have described attacks on communities, particularly in the North and Middle Belt, as serious violations of religious freedom, urging stronger collaboration between the US and Nigerian governments to protect vulnerable populations.



