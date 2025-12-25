Tinubu Appoints Yahaya Bello , Others As Members Of APC Dispute Resolution Team Towards 2027 Campaign

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a committee on strategy, conflict resolution and mobilisation to resolve disputes within the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said Tinubu inaugurated the committee in Lagos on Wednesday.

 Included in the team are APC Governors as well former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello who is currently being prosecuted by EFCC over allegations of frauds running into Billions of Naira 



