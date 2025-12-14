Terrorist Kingpin Bello Turji In New Video Narrates Relationship With Defence Minister Matawalle

Terrorism kingpin Bello Turji, in a new video released on Saturday, has responded to the raging controversy surrounding his group’s contacts with the Zamfara State Government, when the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, was the governor of the state.

Mr Turji denied claims that he collected money from Mr Matawalle during negotiations for a peace deal. He, however, admitted meeting the then-governor at the Government House in the course of the negotiations.

The controversy began when Musa Kamarawa, a former aide to Mr Matawalle, narrated how his former principal allegedly contracted terrorism kingpins to supply cows for Sallah and wedding ceremonies in the state.

Mr Kamarawa further claimed that Mr Matawalle also donated a house and Hilux vehicles to some terrorist leaders in Zamfara.

He made the allegations in a video clip amidst an ongoing court case between Mr Matawalle and a Sokoto cleric, Bello Assada.

Mr Assada had repeatedly accused Mr Matawalle of pampering terrorists in Zamfara during his tenure as governor between 2019 and 2023.

Mr Matawalle then sued Mr Assada for defamation over the allegations.

Mr Kamarawa’s testimony offers specific details backing the cleric’s allegations.

“I saw some video clips of how the cleric said the former governor bought cars for terrorists. Yes, it’s true, Matawalle distributed vehicles to terrorists, such as Halilu Sububu, Bello Turji, and Ado Aliero,” Mr Kamarawa claimed.

He also alleged that the Zamfara State Government, under Mr Matawalle, contracted Messrs Turji and Sububu to supply cows.

These cows were reportedly distributed to residents for Sallah festivals, with some slaughtered during the wedding of Mr Matawalle’s daughter in the Maradun Local Government Area at that time.

Mr Kamarawa claimed he was assigned to pay N88 million to the terrorist groups for the cows and transport them to the state capital for distribution.

He recalled being intercepted by one of the owners of the stolen cows at the Lambar Kaura community after the owner identified his cattle.

He narrated that he later handed the cows to the then-Commissioner of Internal Security Affairs, Abubakar Dauran.

Mr Kamarawa further claimed he was directed to buy and facilitate the completion of an uncompleted house for Mr Turji in Fakai town, Shinkafi Local Government Area, which was then handed over to the terrorist leader.

He also alleged that he was contracted to buy livestock feeds for about N42 million, which were distributed across the 14 local government areas of Zamfara, including to the terrorist groups.

In another claim, Mr Kamarawa alleged that kingpin Haru Dole, who had over 500 guns in his possession, was arrested in a Zamfara hospital while treating bullet wounds and transported to Abuja, but the minister (allegedly) “perfected his bail conditions.

Terrorist Bello Turji’s Response

Responding to Mr Kamarawa’s claims, Mr Turji stated in the clip that Mr Kamarawa was being used by political actors in the state to lie against him and the defence minister.

“Together with Kamarawa, we met with Mr Matawalle during the peace dialogue, but I never collected money from him as claimed by Mr Kamarawa. Matawalle has never given me even N5 million,” Mr Turji stated.

He added that he is not supporting Mr Matawalle, stating that during Mr Matawalle’s time as governor, his group suffered an airstrike that led to the burial of about 70 corpses, including women and children, a casualty toll Mr Kamarawa allegedly witnessed.

“Under Mr Matawalle, my father was arrested and jailed for no reason, which is why Mr Matawalle is among the people I don’t like in my life,” Mr Turji added.

He cautioned people to stop using his name for their political propaganda.

The terrorist confirmed meeting Mr Matawalle and others, but denied receiving money. He, however, said that he paid about N650,000 to Mr Kamarawa for livestock feed without knowing the items were donated free.

Minister Matawalle’s response and counter-allegations

Mr Matawalle, through his media aide, Yusuf Dingyadi, has also responded by stating that Mr Kamarawa was a gun runner for the terrorist leaders and was co-opted as an aide as part of the state’s search for peace.

Mr Dingyadi told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Kamarawa was a longtime gun runner who supplied guns and ammunition bought from Mali and Burkina Faso to bandit leaders, including Mr Turji. said Mr Matawalle, as governor, appointed Mr Kamarawa, whom he called a close friend of Bello Turji, and five others as aides in an effort to end the killings.

Mr Dingyadi claimed that Mr Matawalle made the appointment without knowing that Mr Kamarawa had been declared wanted for gunrunning by the police.

“Mr Kamarawa, who is from Sokoto State, played a key role in facilitating the peace dialogue by meeting with Mr Turji and others in the forest,” Mr Dingyadi said.

He added that Mr Kamarawa was among those who received government support, including foodstuffs, to cease criminal activities.

However, after his appointment, Mr Kamarawa allegedly “overdid things and brought Hilux vehicles from Mali, and the police arrested him.”

“Mr Matawalle denied him there, and then after his arrest. The police prosecuted him, and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison during Mr Matawalle’s administration after the minister distanced himself from him due to his criminal tendencies,” Mr Dingyadi stated.

Mr Dingyadi further accused the current Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, of orchestrating a campaign against the minister, using a convicted gun runner, Mr Kamarawa.

He claimed that Governor Lawal secured Mr Kamarawa’s release from prison and kept him in the Government House, making him release the video to effect the dismissal of Mr Matawalle as minister.

The Zamfara governor’s spokesperson was unavailable for comment on Sunday morning to respond to the allegations. He did not pick up or return calls nor respond to a text message.

Matawalle’s peace dialogue

Mr Matawalle’s tenure as governor in Zamfara State was defined by his highly contentious ‘peace dialogue’ initiative aimed at ending the rampant banditry and terror that plagued the region.

The core of the policy involved direct negotiations, dialogue, and amnesty for leaders of terrorist and banditry groups like Mr Turji.

The government stated that the strategy was based on the belief that non-kinetic (non-military) approaches could lead to disarmament and repentance.

However, the policy was a lightning rod for national criticism. Critics, including security experts and rival politicians, argued that the approach was a dangerous form of appeasement that rewarded criminals for their atrocities.

