Senator Abaribe Dumps APGA For ADC

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has officially resigned from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). This move comes after APGA gave Abaribe a 24-hour ultimatum to clarify his alleged ties with ADC or face disciplinary action .

Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District, had previously defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APGA in 2023. The Abia State chapter of APGA accused Abaribe of abandoning the party and hobnobbing with ADC, citing meetings he held at his event centre in Aba where he promoted ADC.

The ADC, however, has rejected Abaribe's membership, warning him to desist from interfering with the party's operations and to stop sowing discord. The party stated that Abaribe is not a registered member and has no authority to create discontent within ADC.