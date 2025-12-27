Remi, Seyi Tinubu’s Chieftaincy Titles Renew Alaafin-Ooni Supremacy Row

The chieftaincy titles conferred on the wife of the President, Remi Tinubu, and his son, Seyi, by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, have sparked a fresh row over the supremacy of the two monarchs.

Supporters of both the Alaafin and Ooni have reignited arguments to prove the supremacy of each traditional ruler, following the conferment of the titles on Remi and Seyi.

Oba Ogunwusi, on December 7, installed the First Lady as the Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua as part of activities marking his 10th coronation anniversary.

The title was previously held by the late Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, wife of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The event attracted traditional rulers and dignitaries from across the country, including the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi, as well as cultural leaders and other prominent figures.

Two weeks later, Oba Owoade conferred the chieftaincy title of Okanlomo of Yorubaland on Seyi in Oyo on December 21.

The title is traditionally bestowed on individuals regarded as highly respected and cherished within the Yoruba community.

Many traditional rulers, including the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, political figures, and businessmen and women from across the country and the diaspora attended the event.

The Ooni had in August this year installed an Ibadan business tycoon, Dotun Sanusi, with the same Okanlomo of Yorubaland title, an action that was rejected by Oba Owoade.

The Alaafin, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, had given the Ooni 48 hours to revoke the title.

Oba Owoade argued that Ooni overstepped his authority and that the action was an affront to his office and a disregard for tradition and the law.

Speaking during Seyi’s installation, Oba Owoade said only the Alaafin had the authority to confer chieftaincy titles bearing the name “Yorubaland.”

Among other things, the Alaafin said, “The law is clear. History is settled. Chieftaincy titles that bear the name Yorubaland—titles whose meaning, influence, and obligation are not confined to a single town or kingdom—fall under a singular, established authority. That authority is the throne of Oyo.”

Oba Owoade’s statement immediately triggered reactions, with many people believing it was directed at the Ooni.

Speaking on the matter, the Salu of Edunabon in Osun State, Adesoji Oladepo, said Ooni’s position as the head of all monarchs in Yorubaland was incontestable, adding that he enjoyed the support of other traditional leaders in the country.

He cautioned that nobody should compete with or attempt to lord it over Ooni, declaring that all Yoruba monarchs inherited their beaded crowns from him.

“Alaafin’s position is not correct, with all due respect. When Ooni installed Dr Sanusi as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland, the current Olubadan, Oba Rasidi Ladoja; the Aseyin of Iseyin; the Ajero of Ijero; the Olowo of Owo; among other traditional rulers in Yorubaland, were present. When Ooni installed the First Lady as the Yeye Asiwaju of Yorubaland, the Sultan of Sokoto, the Olu of Warri and other notable monarchs were also present.

“Compare the two events with the installation of Seyi Tinubu by the Alaafin; why couldn’t the Alaafin invite all the traditional rulers for the event if he is indeed the head of monarchs in Yorubaland? Mention three important monarchs who were there. If we are talking about the hierarchy of kings in Yorubaland, no one comes before the Ooni.

“All Yoruba kings inherited their traditional beaded crowns from Ooni, but he has his own distinct crown which portrays him as the head of all kings. The Ooni is not a monarch to compete with or lord oneself over.”

However, the Alaafin’s spokesperson declined to comment on the matter when contacted.

“I’m not going to talk about that, please,” he said.

But one of the Alaafin’s aides, who spoke with on condition of anonymity, said historical facts supported Oba Owoade’s position, warning against distorting history.

“Kabiyesi was right and he did not mean to spite anyone. He was simply stating the truth, which is backed by historical facts. It is the exclusive right of the Alaafin to confer any title that bears ‘Yorubaland.’ No Yoruba monarch is empowered to do that. You can fact-check the cases cited by Kabiyesi; they are documentary evidence. Nobody is making things up.

“The Alaafin is not a copycat nor a competitor. He harbours no bitterness against anyone, especially Yoruba monarchs. He is always for peace and stability in Yorubaland. He does what is right and what he believes in. In the first instance, who said there is a rift between the Alaafin and the Ooni? There is no quarrel between them, so people should not raise what does not exist,” he said.

