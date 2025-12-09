Police Confirm Killing Of Driver, Passengers’ Abduction In Imo

Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a driver of Highlander Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and abduction of all the passengers, on Sunday, in Amala, Ngor Okpala Local Council of the state.

The Guardian learnt that gunmen had last week, in the same area, attacked the advance team of the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, who were going to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri. Nobody was killed.

Yesterday evening, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, issued a statement, confirming the killing of the driver and the abduction of the passengers by gunmen who ambushed and whisked the victims to unknown place.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has launched an intensive operation with other security agencies and local vigilante groups to apprehend the hoodlums behind the attack and abduction of motorists at Amala Autonomous Community, Ngor-Okpala, on December 7, 2025, and possibly rescue the kidnapped victims.

“Preliminary findings indicate that about 17.50hrs, armed men emerged from a bush path at Amala, shot the driver of a Toyota Highlander Jeep (SMK 514 BD), and abducted the occupants of a Lexus RS300 (FSD 334 XA).”

Okoye, continued: “On receiving the information, officers from Ngor-Okpala Division swiftly mobilised to the scene, secured the area, and evacuated the victim to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“Consequently, joint security operatives have commenced bush-combing, search-and-rescue, and suspect-tracking within the Amala forest axis and surrounding communities. Investigations have commenced with promising progress made toward apprehending those responsible.”

He assured of the rescue of the victims.



