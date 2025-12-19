Plateau Governor Mutfwang Dumps PDP For APC

After months of speculations, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a move that has significantly reshaped the political landscape in the North-central region.

The defection of the governor which was announced by the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, during the party’s 14th National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday.

With this all the states in the North Central are now being controlled by the APC.



